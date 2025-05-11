Crestline Management LP Acquires New Shares in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 67,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GRFS. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Grifols during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grifols by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grifols by 254.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 4,970 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Grifols by 354.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Grifols in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Grifols in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Grifols Stock Performance
NASDAQ GRFS opened at $7.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.44. Grifols, S.A. has a 52-week low of $5.79 and a 52-week high of $9.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.
Grifols Profile
Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides immunoglobulin to treat immunodeficiencies; albumin used to restore circulatory volume and protein loss in pathophysiological conditions, such as liver cirrhosis, cardiocirculatory failure, trauma and severe burns; alpha-1 proteinase inhibitor, a plasma protein, used to treat a genetic disease known as alpha-1; factorVIII/von Willerbrand factor and factor IX, clotting factors for the treatment of hemophilia A and von Willebrand’s disease, as well as hemophilia B; antithrombin III to treat hereditary antithrombin deficiency; Fostamatinib, a spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor; combination of fibrinogen and enzyme thrombin that acts as a biological sealant to control surgical bleeding; and plasma exchange with albumin used to treat Alzheimer’s disease.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Grifols
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- GlobalFoundries Stock Hits Bottom: Is a Rebound Coming?
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Here’s The Reason Goldman Sachs Is Bullish On MercadoLibre Stock
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Analyst-Favorite Bitcoin Miner CleanSpark: Worth the Hype?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.