Crestline Management LP Acquires New Shares in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 67,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GRFS. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Grifols during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grifols by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grifols by 254.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 4,970 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Grifols by 354.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Grifols in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Grifols in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ GRFS opened at $7.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.44. Grifols, S.A. has a 52-week low of $5.79 and a 52-week high of $9.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides immunoglobulin to treat immunodeficiencies; albumin used to restore circulatory volume and protein loss in pathophysiological conditions, such as liver cirrhosis, cardiocirculatory failure, trauma and severe burns; alpha-1 proteinase inhibitor, a plasma protein, used to treat a genetic disease known as alpha-1; factorVIII/von Willerbrand factor and factor IX, clotting factors for the treatment of hemophilia A and von Willebrand’s disease, as well as hemophilia B; antithrombin III to treat hereditary antithrombin deficiency; Fostamatinib, a spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor; combination of fibrinogen and enzyme thrombin that acts as a biological sealant to control surgical bleeding; and plasma exchange with albumin used to treat Alzheimer’s disease.

