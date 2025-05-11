CoreCap Advisors LLC Buys 1,751 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 771.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTUM. Gries Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. LongView Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $218.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 1.00. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $168.49 and a 52 week high of $229.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $202.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.06.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

