212 Shares in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Purchased by Colonial Trust Co SC

Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 23,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $174.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.37 and a beta of 1.11. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.13 and a 1 year high of $194.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Snowflake news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $48,963,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 292,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,756,878.10. This represents a 50.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.25, for a total value of $52,087.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,408,968.75. This represents a 1.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 356,963 shares of company stock valued at $58,204,058 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SNOW shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $188.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Snowflake from $210.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Snowflake from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.28.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

