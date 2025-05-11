Colonial Trust Co SC Sells 2,479 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX)

Colonial Trust Co SC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX – Free Report) by 67.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,479 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BWX. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 12,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 21.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 30,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

BWX opened at $22.77 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.89 and a fifty-two week high of $23.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.38 and its 200 day moving average is $21.92.

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

