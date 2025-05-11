MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na decreased its holdings in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of MGE Energy by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MGE Energy by 656.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MGE Energy by 507.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in MGE Energy by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MGE Energy by 7,321.7% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

MGE Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

MGE Energy stock opened at $91.08 on Friday. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.27 and a 1 year high of $109.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.82 and its 200-day moving average is $93.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

MGE Energy ( NASDAQ:MGEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $218.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.42 million. MGE Energy had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 10.18%. On average, equities analysts expect that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James G. Berbee bought 446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $90.83 per share, with a total value of $40,510.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,451.56. This represents a 4.02 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MGEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded MGE Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of MGE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MGEE

MGE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.