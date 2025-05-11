Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:CCD)

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share on Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.16. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $26.16.
About Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Constellation Powers Up With Reinforced AI Data Center Strategy
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Top Analyst-Rated Healthcare Stocks to Watch Now
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- GlobalFoundries Stock Hits Bottom: Is a Rebound Coming?
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.