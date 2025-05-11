Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:CCD)

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share on Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.16. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $26.16.

About Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.

