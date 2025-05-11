Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $418.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS.

Starwood Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of STWD stock opened at $19.17 on Friday. Starwood Property Trust has a twelve month low of $16.59 and a twelve month high of $21.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.47. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.26.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.02%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 174.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STWD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $19.50 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on STWD

About Starwood Property Trust

(Get Free Report)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.