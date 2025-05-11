American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.01 and last traded at $27.89, with a volume of 255667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.86.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APEI. Lake Street Capital started coverage on American Public Education in a report on Friday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. William Blair raised American Public Education from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on American Public Education from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.23 and its 200 day moving average is $21.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.89 million, a PE ratio of 49.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.56.

In related news, SVP Thomas Beckett sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $81,659.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,783.71. This represents a 5.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APEI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 908,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,288,000 after acquiring an additional 56,674 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in American Public Education by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 761,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,426,000 after acquiring an additional 34,817 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 750,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,197,000 after purchasing an additional 63,103 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 507,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,951,000 after purchasing an additional 37,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bastion Asset Management Inc. increased its position in American Public Education by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Bastion Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,845,000 after purchasing an additional 42,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

