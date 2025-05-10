iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 826,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,110 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $58,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA opened at $80.05 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $66.95 and a 52 week high of $80.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.