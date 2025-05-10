Greenvale Capital LLP Invests $37.17 Million in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Greenvale Capital LLP purchased a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 210,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $37,170,000. Boeing comprises 2.8% of Greenvale Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,442,717 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,406,361,000 after purchasing an additional 12,641,715 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,171,869 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,677,170,000 after buying an additional 3,452,075 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Boeing by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,504,610 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,151,316,000 after buying an additional 1,634,231 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,030,899 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $890,469,000 after acquiring an additional 164,042 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,178,444 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $739,585,000 after acquiring an additional 981,796 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $570,799.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,213 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,596.97. The trade was a 14.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $729,151.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,513 shares in the company, valued at $7,950,356.13. The trade was a 8.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $111.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Boeing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.85.

Shares of BA stock opened at $194.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $146.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.84. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $128.88 and a one year high of $196.95.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.90. The business had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.57 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.13) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

