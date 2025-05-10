Game Creek Capital LP Trims Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Game Creek Capital LP reduced its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 55.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 53,500 shares during the quarter. Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLB. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 468.9% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 26,990 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $1,104,430.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,192,657.28. This trade represents a 33.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Aparna Raman sold 25,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $1,062,623.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,990.68. The trade was a 44.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on SLB. Wells Fargo & Company raised Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on Schlumberger from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.32.

View Our Latest Research Report on SLB

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $34.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.06. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $50.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.76.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 38.64%.

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.