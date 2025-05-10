Greenline Partners LLC Purchases 4,918 Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Greenline Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC owned about 0.13% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $382,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Herbst Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 77,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 39,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of XME opened at $58.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.30. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12-month low of $45.89 and a 12-month high of $70.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.81.

About SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

