Fiduciary Trust Co Purchases 1,621 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Fiduciary Trust Co grew its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCHP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth $452,627,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 273.2% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,345,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912,895 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Microchip Technology by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,093,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $636,184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131,807 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,360,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $364,792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 9,901.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,857,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829,082 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCHP has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.42.

Microchip Technology Trading Up 12.6 %

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $55.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.57. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $34.13 and a one year high of $100.57. The company has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.80 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $970.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.86 million. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 12.62%. Microchip Technology’s revenue was down 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 325.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $226,717.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,599.36. This represents a 10.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

