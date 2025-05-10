Greenline Partners LLC Purchases 1,502 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Greenline Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 44.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the quarter. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 29.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 8,147 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 79,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,957,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 6,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter worth about $684,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $162.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.25.

FNV stock opened at $168.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.83. Franco-Nevada Co. has a twelve month low of $112.70 and a twelve month high of $178.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a PE ratio of -53.37, a PEG ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.45.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.07. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 55.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $368.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Franco-Nevada’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 53.15%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

