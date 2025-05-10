Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 124,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,303 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $8,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 352,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,844,000 after buying an additional 11,674 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 340.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 27,856 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,247,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970,300 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 168.7% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 12,280 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 200,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,139,000 after purchasing an additional 22,657 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, COO Anand Selvakesari sold 30,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $2,433,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 229,180 shares in the company, valued at $18,586,498. This trade represents a 11.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Mason sold 58,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total transaction of $4,864,872.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 217,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,084,112.51. This represents a 21.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,007 shares of company stock worth $8,824,653 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

C has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 30th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $77.00 target price (down previously from $83.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target (down previously from $96.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.04.

View Our Latest Analysis on C

Citigroup Price Performance

C stock opened at $71.39 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.51 and a 1 year high of $84.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.46.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $21.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.34 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.39%.

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.