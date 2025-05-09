THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. THK had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 2.94%.
THK Price Performance
Shares of THKLY opened at $11.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 44.40 and a beta of 0.81. THK has a 12-month low of $7.68 and a 12-month high of $13.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
About THK
