THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. THK had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 2.94%.

THK Price Performance

Shares of THKLY opened at $11.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 44.40 and a beta of 0.81. THK has a 12-month low of $7.68 and a 12-month high of $13.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

About THK

THK Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of mechanical components worldwide. The company provides linear motion (LM) guides, ball screws, ball splines, LM guide actuators, cross roller rings/ double row angular contact ring, electric actuators, linear motor actuators, cam followers, roller followers, linear bushes, LM strokes, slide packs, slide rails, cross roller guides and tables, linear ball slides, LM and flat rollers, spline nuts, screw nuts, change nuts, precision linear packs, link balls, rod ends, spherical plain bearings, lubrication accessories, and seismic isolation products.

