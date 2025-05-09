Ethic Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Ethic Inc. cut its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,444 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,084 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $16,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in SAP by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,486 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 208.2% in the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,367 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 11,057 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 152.0% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 414,154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,969,000 after purchasing an additional 249,824 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,572 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 164.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter.

SAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of SAP from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $308.00 target price (up from $286.00) on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. TD Cowen raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.00.

NYSE SAP opened at $294.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $269.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.67. The company has a market capitalization of $361.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $179.43 and a 12 month high of $303.40.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. SAP had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.18%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be issued a $2.5423 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.39. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is 35.25%.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

