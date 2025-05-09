Deutsche Bank AG Grows Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 539,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 96,329 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $384,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $181,961,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 9,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,547,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 22,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,260,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $547.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $616.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $699.76. The stock has a market cap of $59.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $520.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1,211.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.83 by ($0.61). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $975.00 to $940.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. StockNews.com lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $917.00 to $804.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $768.00 to $633.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $795.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $892.60.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

