Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 477,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,955,000 after buying an additional 15,898 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 61,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,624,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $519.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $505.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $533.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $442.80 and a 1-year high of $563.92.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

