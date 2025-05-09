Evensky & Katz LLC Increases Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 100.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,711 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 32,779 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 19,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 10,895 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 12,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 6,085 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 9,281 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 470,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,227,000 after purchasing an additional 25,811 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $23.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.34. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $28.57.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.0553 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

