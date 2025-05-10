Gen Wealth Partners Inc Acquires 813 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Gen Wealth Partners Inc grew its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,813 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Gen Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in Oracle by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 317,096 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $54,368,000 after buying an additional 30,091 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 180,160 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $30,022,000 after acquiring an additional 20,106 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its position in Oracle by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 163,362 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $150.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.55 and a fifty-two week high of $198.31. The company has a market cap of $420.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.02.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Stephens started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $212.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.24, for a total value of $2,646,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,785,531.60. This trade represents a 23.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total value of $291,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,400.30. This trade represents a 5.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,366 shares of company stock valued at $4,015,723. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

