10,046 Shares in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Bought by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DH. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $313,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 497,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 15,530 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,181,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Definitive Healthcare Stock Up 31.3 %

DH stock opened at $3.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Definitive Healthcare Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $6.27. The company has a market cap of $398.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Definitive Healthcare ( NASDAQ:DH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $59.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.20 million. Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 142.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Definitive Healthcare Corp. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DH shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. BTIG Research cut shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Definitive Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.06.

Definitive Healthcare Profile

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

