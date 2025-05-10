Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 49,833 Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 49,833 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Viasat by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viasat in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in Viasat by 850.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Viasat during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in Viasat by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viasat Stock Performance

VSAT stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.01. Viasat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $26.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Viasat ( NASDAQ:VSAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.70). Viasat had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a negative return on equity of 8.37%. Analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Viasat in a report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Viasat from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Viasat in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Viasat from $26.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.57.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Cpp Investment Board Private H sold 3,750,000 shares of Viasat stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $33,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,795,334 shares in the company, valued at $43,158,006. The trade was a 43.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Viasat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

Featured Stories

