Geller Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Geller Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,197 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMUS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $1,802,393,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,025,096 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,329,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777,657 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $452,721,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,525,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,440,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,998 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,465,534 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $764,947,000 after acquiring an additional 968,444 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $243.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $256.32 and a 200-day moving average of $242.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.72 and a 52-week high of $276.49.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total value of $191,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,533. This represents a 18.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on TMUS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $277.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.68.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

