The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Gen Wealth Partners Inc

Gen Wealth Partners Inc trimmed its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Gen Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 364,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $180,357,000 after acquiring an additional 7,644 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 38,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $21,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $680.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Barclays cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $760.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $558.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $593.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $567.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $437.37 and a one year high of $672.19. The company has a market cap of $174.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $535.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $575.98.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $1.55. The business had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.99 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $11.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, Director John B. Hess acquired 3,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $511.68 per share, with a total value of $1,997,598.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,598.72. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.