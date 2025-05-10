Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP decreased its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 66.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,526 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,022 shares during the quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SEIC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SEI Investments by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 578 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 5,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in SEI Investments by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at SEI Investments

In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 1,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total value of $104,656.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,078,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,963,846.24. This represents a 0.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Andrew Warner sold 5,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.39, for a total value of $401,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,507. This trade represents a 79.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,214 shares of company stock worth $6,293,903. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $81.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.46. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $62.38 and a 52-week high of $87.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 27.35%. The business had revenue of $551.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up previously from $77.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on SEI Investments from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.60.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

