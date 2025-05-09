Evensky & Katz LLC Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Evensky & Katz LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,110 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF comprises 0.7% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Evensky & Katz LLC owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF worth $10,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $6,121,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,537,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,794,000 after buying an additional 108,566 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 116,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,424,000 after acquiring an additional 9,270 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPTM opened at $68.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $58.60 and a 52-week high of $74.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.85 and a 200-day moving average of $70.67.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

