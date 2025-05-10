Gen Wealth Partners Inc Acquires 2,901 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Gen Wealth Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Gen Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE MKC opened at $76.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $66.88 and a 12 month high of $86.24.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

Insider Activity

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 28,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total value of $2,163,926.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,814.31. This trade represents a 81.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.81, for a total value of $4,090,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 247,437 shares in the company, valued at $20,242,820.97. The trade was a 16.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,842 shares of company stock valued at $6,478,332 in the last ninety days. 23.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MKC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Argus cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.14.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

