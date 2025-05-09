Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Director Monika U. Ehrman Buys 300 Shares of Stock

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) Director Monika U. Ehrman purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.31 per share, with a total value of $12,093.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 36,867 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,108.77. This trade represents a 0.82 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Matador Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $42.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.36 and a 200 day moving average of $52.63. Matador Resources has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $66.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.25. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 25.26%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Matador Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.78%.

Matador Resources announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to buy up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTDR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Matador Resources from $84.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Matador Resources from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Matador Resources from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group began coverage on Matador Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Matador Resources from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.33.

View Our Latest Report on Matador Resources

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matador Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 190,035 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after acquiring an additional 26,289 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the third quarter valued at $423,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,008,421 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,122,000 after buying an additional 107,827 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 35,003 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 7,354 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Matador Resources

(Get Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.