10,386 Shares in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Acquired by Brevan Howard Capital Management LP

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,386 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Steven Madden during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,795,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,002,228 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $85,135,000 after purchasing an additional 539,738 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the fourth quarter worth $13,652,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Steven Madden in the 4th quarter valued at $9,399,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Steven Madden by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 257,334 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,942,000 after buying an additional 153,280 shares during the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHOO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Steven Madden from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Steven Madden has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Steven Madden Price Performance

SHOO opened at $22.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.52. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a one year low of $19.05 and a one year high of $50.01.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $551.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.74%.

Steven Madden Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

