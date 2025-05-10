Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Bought by Geller Advisors LLC

Geller Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sherman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sysco by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $87.00 price target on Sysco and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.38.

Sysco Price Performance

NYSE:SYY opened at $70.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.13. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $67.12 and a one year high of $82.23.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 106.30%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Sysco’s payout ratio is 55.96%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $25,219.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,738 shares in the company, valued at $902,359.92. This represents a 2.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.