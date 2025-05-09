Eschler Asset Management LLP Acquires Shares of 40,000 Cambria Cannabis ETF (BATS:TOKE)

Eschler Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Cambria Cannabis ETF (BATS:TOKE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Eschler Asset Management LLP owned 2.42% of Cambria Cannabis ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cambria Cannabis ETF by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 73,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 35,643 shares during the period.

Cambria Cannabis ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of TOKE opened at $4.72 on Friday. Cambria Cannabis ETF has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $7.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.98. The company has a market cap of $12.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.08.

About Cambria Cannabis ETF

The Cambria Cannabis ETF (TOKE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Alternative Harvest index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of globally-listed companies related to cannabis and hemp. TOKE was launched on Jul 25, 2019 and is managed by Cambria.

