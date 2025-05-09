G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Takes $2.80 Million Position in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 135,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Flywire as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Flywire by 361.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 197,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 154,694 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Flywire in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Flywire by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 224,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Flywire by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 393,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,108,000 after purchasing an additional 97,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Flywire by 337.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 30,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flywire

In other Flywire news, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 5,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $55,671.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 247,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,414.88. This trade represents a 2.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gretchen Howard bought 8,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $97,245.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,623.80. The trade was a 40.62 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Flywire Stock Up 2.0 %

FLYW opened at $11.12 on Friday. Flywire Co. has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $23.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.56 and its 200-day moving average is $16.17.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Flywire had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $128.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Flywire Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on FLYW shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Flywire in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Flywire in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Flywire from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Flywire from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.62.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company’s platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

