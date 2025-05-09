Elyxium Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Elyxium Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 62.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,491 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.8% of Elyxium Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Elyxium Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,824,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,228,110,000 after buying an additional 182,648 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,450,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $938,491,000 after acquiring an additional 319,730 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 12,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $337,612.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,606,323.93. This represents a 2.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total value of $10,119,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,737,529.04. The trade was a 19.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 129,188 shares of company stock worth $33,095,363. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. KGI Securities began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Sunday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $285.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $253.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $705.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.88 and a fifty-two week high of $280.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th were issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.49%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

