Elyxium Wealth LLC Sells 12,270 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Elyxium Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 75.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,957 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12,270 shares during the quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 592,326 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $112,127,000 after buying an additional 76,452 shares during the last quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP grew its position in Alphabet by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP now owns 19,159 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co grew its position in Alphabet by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 751,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $142,322,000 after acquiring an additional 8,387 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,948,857 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $370,434,000 after purchasing an additional 8,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fullcircle Wealth LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 12,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $225.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Alphabet from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.75.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.9 %

GOOGL opened at $154.28 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $207.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.29 and its 200 day moving average is $175.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. This is an increase from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 9.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.43, for a total transaction of $529,302.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,815,948.32. This represents a 15.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 29,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.89, for a total value of $5,374,012.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 272,466 shares in the company, valued at $50,376,238.74. This represents a 9.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,824 shares of company stock valued at $25,086,603 in the last ninety days. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.