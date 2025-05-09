Circle Wealth Management LLC Has $539,000 Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Circle Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in PayPal by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 344.3% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL stock opened at $70.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.85 and a 1 year high of $93.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.59 and a 200 day moving average of $77.79. The company has a market cap of $68.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.51.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total transaction of $176,478.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,145,308.10. The trade was a 7.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on PYPL. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on PayPal from $103.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.68.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

