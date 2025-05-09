Deutsche Bank AG Sells 621,461 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,672,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621,461 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $321,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PM. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Lars Dahlgren sold 3,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.96, for a total transaction of $562,739.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,103,610.88. This represents a 12.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 40,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.06, for a total value of $6,058,245.58. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 561,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,674,681.94. This represents a 6.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,822 shares of company stock valued at $19,655,585 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $172.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.74 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.50. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.19 and a 1-year high of $176.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.79.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.08% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 111.34%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

