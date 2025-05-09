Elyxium Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Elyxium Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Japan ETF comprises about 1.9% of Elyxium Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Elyxium Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $3,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $101,421,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 602.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,011,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,854,000 after buying an additional 867,201 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6,610.0% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 342,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,962,000 after acquiring an additional 337,110 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,567,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $306,461,000 after acquiring an additional 332,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,054,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,966,000 after acquiring an additional 277,167 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of EWJ stock opened at $71.83 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $59.84 and a 12-month high of $73.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.46. The company has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.65.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

