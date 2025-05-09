GCM Grosvenor Holdings LLC Sells 11,786 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

GCM Grosvenor Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,786 shares during the quarter. AerCap comprises approximately 2.5% of GCM Grosvenor Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. GCM Grosvenor Holdings LLC owned about 0.09% of AerCap worth $17,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AER. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in AerCap during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AerCap by 1,148.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AerCap alerts:

AerCap Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE AER opened at $108.54 on Friday. AerCap Holdings has a 52-week low of $82.21 and a 52-week high of $109.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.95. The stock has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.41.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 32.38% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerCap announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

AerCap Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. AerCap’s payout ratio is 9.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AER. UBS Group lowered AerCap to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Susquehanna raised their price target on AerCap from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AerCap from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AerCap from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $113.00) on shares of AerCap in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AerCap presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AER

About AerCap

(Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.