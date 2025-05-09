EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Purchased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 942,201 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 158,378 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $115,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in EOG Resources by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 989 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank grew its position in EOG Resources by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 5,349 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $144.00 target price (down from $151.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $161.00 to $156.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.95.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,037 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total transaction of $515,767.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 47,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,098,240.32. This trade represents a 7.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Trading Up 1.5 %

EOG Resources stock opened at $109.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.31. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.52 and a 52 week high of $138.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.78.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 29.18%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.975 per share. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.18%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

