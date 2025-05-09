Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Has $536,000 Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Collier Financial bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.69.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $131.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.16 and a 1 year high of $183.41. The firm has a market cap of $180.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.47.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.01). PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.68%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

