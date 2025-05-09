RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Engine Capital Management LP

Engine Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 94.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,000 shares during the period. RTX accounts for approximately 0.3% of Engine Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Engine Capital Management LP’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RTX. CX Institutional increased its stake in RTX by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 65,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,539,000 after purchasing an additional 11,706 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its stake in RTX by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,859,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,910,000 after acquiring an additional 375,781 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in RTX by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 288,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,396,000 after acquiring an additional 17,608 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of RTX by 370.3% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX opened at $128.87 on Friday. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $99.07 and a 12-month high of $136.17. The stock has a market cap of $172.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.91.

RTX Increases Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. As a group, research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This is a boost from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RTX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of RTX from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of RTX from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. DZ Bank raised RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on RTX from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.06.

Insider Activity at RTX

In other news, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $361,728.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,272 shares in the company, valued at $664,008.40. This trade represents a 35.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 27,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,569,126.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,625,382.88. The trade was a 25.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,946 shares of company stock valued at $9,024,856. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

