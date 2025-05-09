Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Announces Earnings Results

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOSGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Geospace Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a positive return on equity of 4.61%.

Geospace Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of GEOS opened at $6.66 on Friday. Geospace Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $13.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.09 million, a PE ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 0.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Geospace Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Geospace Technologies Company Profile

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

