Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can Grows Holdings in ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can boosted its stake in shares of ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) by 4,285.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,486,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,429,700 shares during the quarter. ATS makes up approximately 4.7% of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can’s holdings in ATS were worth $73,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATS. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of ATS by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of ATS by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 808,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,629,000 after acquiring an additional 357,322 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ATS by 121.9% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 130,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 71,687 shares in the last quarter. Candelo Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ATS in the fourth quarter worth $6,122,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in ATS by 561.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get ATS alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded shares of ATS to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th.

ATS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATS opened at $25.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.14. ATS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $35.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.92.

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. ATS had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 9.95%. On average, analysts expect that ATS Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

ATS Company Profile

(Free Report)

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.