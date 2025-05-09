115,260 Shares in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Acquired by Expect Equity LLC

Expect Equity LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 115,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,000. Nomad Foods comprises 2.0% of Expect Equity LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Expect Equity LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Nomad Foods at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOMD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,386,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter worth $11,967,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Nomad Foods by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,376,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,552,000 after acquiring an additional 410,455 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 759,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,753,000 after acquiring an additional 291,258 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd boosted its position in Nomad Foods by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 717,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,032,000 after purchasing an additional 282,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nomad Foods stock opened at $19.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.57 and a 200 day moving average of $18.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.81. Nomad Foods Limited has a fifty-two week low of $15.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. Nomad Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.03%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NOMD shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

