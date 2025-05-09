Expect Equity LLC Buys Shares of 23,785 VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

Expect Equity LLC purchased a new position in shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,785 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,262,000. VSE comprises about 2.4% of Expect Equity LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSEC. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VSE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,530,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in VSE by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,608 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VSE during the fourth quarter worth $15,695,000. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of VSE by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 609,583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,971,000 after purchasing an additional 217,439 shares during the period. Finally, Broad Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of VSE by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 260,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,816,000 after buying an additional 6,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Get VSE alerts:

VSE Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VSEC opened at $131.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 158.35 and a beta of 1.34. VSE Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.36 and a fifty-two week high of $134.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.17.

VSE Dividend Announcement

VSE ( NASDAQ:VSEC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. VSE had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $256.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. VSE’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that VSE Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on VSEC shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of VSE from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded VSE to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on VSE from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of VSE from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VSE

VSE Company Profile

(Free Report)

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.