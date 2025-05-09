Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Buys 1,850 Shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Martin Worley Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000.

Get iShares New York Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYF opened at $52.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.10. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.04 and a 52-week high of $54.40.

About iShares New York Muni Bond ETF

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.