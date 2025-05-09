Expect Equity LLC Takes $2.87 Million Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Expect Equity LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 42,940 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,000. Lamb Weston accounts for 3.0% of Expect Equity LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiduciary Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 547,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,600,000 after acquiring an additional 63,249 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 622,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,627,000 after acquiring an additional 106,674 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 791,028 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,864,000 after purchasing an additional 60,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Capital Management grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 19,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on LW. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $56.00 price objective on Lamb Weston and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.64.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Shares of LW opened at $51.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.77. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $89.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.46.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.23. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 2nd. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 58.04%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.