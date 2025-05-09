Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Sells 32,970 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 658,728 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 32,970 shares during the period. eBay makes up about 2.1% of Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC owned 0.14% of eBay worth $40,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of eBay by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 28,493,042 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,765,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149,934 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 11,178,638 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $692,517,000 after buying an additional 2,277,839 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 304.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,105,270 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $130,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,404 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter worth $96,214,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in eBay by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,856,276 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $362,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EBAY shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on eBay from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on eBay from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.32.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $70.53 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.70 and a 12 month high of $71.61. The company has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. eBay had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 30.97%. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.62%.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $265,423.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,329,927.52. This represents a 4.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.21, for a total value of $77,267.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,308,946.80. This trade represents a 1.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,685 shares of company stock valued at $4,121,245 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

See Also

