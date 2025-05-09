Fullcircle Wealth LLC Has $402,000 Holdings in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Fullcircle Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Inc raised its position in iShares Europe ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Inc now owns 8,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Europe ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Europe ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Europe ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

iShares Europe ETF stock opened at $60.71 on Friday. iShares Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $51.30 and a 52 week high of $61.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Europe ETF

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

